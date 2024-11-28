Beal (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beal will suit up for the second leg of this back-to-back set after Tuesday's 127-100 win over the Lakers, where he posted 23 points, two rebounds, two assists and a block across 27 minutes. Beal should handle his regular workload in the backfield while being part of the Suns' three-headed monster on offense alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.