Beal registered 10 points (3-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 104-97 victory over the Nuggets.

Beal has played through a finger injury but his resent results suggest some difficulty with his shot. The veteran has converted only 31.8 percent of his 22 shot attempts over the past two games, and the Suns need much more from Beal if they hope to stay out of the play-in bracket. With only 19 total points over the past two games, Beal will try to turn things around against the Thunder this Friday.