Beal closed with 16 points (8-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and four steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 112-98 loss to New York.

Devin Booker carried the Suns on offense, and while the Suns need Beal to be at his best, the veteran guard struggled once again and delivered a subpar showing. Not only was Beal disappointing from an efficiency perspective, as he needed 19 shots to score 16 points, but he also failed to make a meaningful impact in other categories. It's only been two games since Beal's return to action, but the early numbers aren't encouraging. In those two games, he's gone 8-for-26 from the field, 0-for-8 from three-point range and has posted a 7:2 assist-to-turnover rate.