Beal racked up 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes off the bench during Monday's 109-99 victory over the 76ers.

The struggling Suns had lost seven of eight coming into Monday, so coach Mike Budenholzer shook things up by dropping Beal and Jusuf Nurkic to the second unit in favor of Ryan Dunn and Mason Plumlee. The move worked, at least for one night, as Beal led the team in scoring in his first bench assignment since the 2015-16 season. The 31-year-old wing has dealt with knee and hip issues in recent weeks, and the minor injuries have led to inconsistent production. Beal has scored more than 20 points five times in his last nine appearances, but he's also scored in single digits twice, averaging 18.6 points, 3.0 assists, 2.8 boards, 2.6 threes, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks over that stretch.