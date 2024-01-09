Beal provided 15 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 138-111 loss to the Clippers.

Beal finished as the Suns' third-leading scorer Monday, though he failed to knock down a triple for the first time in six games. The veteran guard also was quiet in terms of complementary stats aside from his pair of steals. After appearing to take flight with four straight games of 20-plus points between Dec. 31 and Jan. 5, Beal has totaled just 27 points over his past two contests combined.