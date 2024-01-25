Beal contributed 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 132-109 victory over the Mavericks.

Devin Booker starred offensively for Phoenix with 46 points, and Beal finished a distant second on the team in scoring with his 20 points. That total included a trio of triples, and Beal also tied for the team lead in assists while tying for second in rebounds. While the veteran guard has reached 20 points only twice in his past five contests, he's shooting a healthy 51.4 percent from the field over that span and has dished at least five dimes in four of those games.