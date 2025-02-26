Beal finished with 24 points (9-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists, one block and two steals across 43 minutes during Tuesday's 151-148 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.

Despite a strong showing from Beal, the Suns picked up their sixth loss out of their last seven games. Beal has started the last three games and is trending up, averaging 26.3 points, 5.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.7 three-pointers on 57.4 percent shooting from the field.