Beal closed Saturday's 133-125 loss to the Pistons with 26 points (11-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes.

Beal's 26 points marked his second-best scoring total of the season, and the first time he's surpassed 20 points since reaching the threshold six weeks ago. Beal has already missed 10 games this season, but he's averaging 36.5 minutes over two games following his most recent absence, which is a strong indication that the 13th-year pro is back to full health.