Beal ended with 30 points (11-21 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 129-115 win over the Jazz.

Devin Booker (hip) sat out the contest, making Beal the Suns' clear No. 2 option on offense behind Kevin Durant. Beal responded with his third effort of 30-plus points this season, and two of those performances have come in his past three games. The veteran guard has been heating up of late, averaging 32.7 points on 57.8 percent shooting along with 4.0 triples, 5.3 assists and 4.7 boards over the three-game span.