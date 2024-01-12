Beal amassed a game-high 37 points (14-21 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 127-109 win over the Lakers.

The 37 points and eight made threes were season-high marks for Beal, who has had trouble staying healthy to begin his tenure in Phoenix. The 30-year-old guard appears to be rounding into form though -- he's scored in double digits in seven straight games, averaging 22.3 points, 4.7 boards, 3.9 assists, 1.7 threes and 0.9 steals over that stretch while shooting 53.9 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent (12-for-30) from beyond the arc.