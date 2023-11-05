Beal (back) went through an extensive 20-minute pregame workout Saturday, but he's unlikely to make his season debut Sunday against the Pistons, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The Suns have yet to release an updated injury report ahead of the second leg of a back-to-back set, but Beal looks like he'll miss a seventh consecutive game to begin the 2023-24 campaign when Phoenix tips off in Detroit at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Though head coach Frank Vogel said that there has been "no change" in Beal's status following his pregame workout prior to Saturday's 112-100 loss to the 76ers, the 30-year-old guard at least appears to be inching toward his Suns debut. With two off days following Sunday's game, Beal could have a more realistic chance at suiting up in Wednesday's contest in Chicago if he's able to get in a practice beforehand.