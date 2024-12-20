Beal (knee) tallied 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one block across 31 minutes in Thursday's 120-111 loss to the Pacers.

Though he wasn't operating under much of a minute restriction in his return from a two-game absence due to right knee swelling, Beal took on a modest 17.8 percent usage rate Thursday. He could be primed to see an uptick in his scoring and playmaking opportunities in the Suns' next game Saturday versus the Pistons, however. Devin Booker was unable to finish Thursday's contest due to a groin injury and could miss time, which would put Beal in line to handle a heightened role out of the backcourt.