Beal is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.
Beal and Kevin Durant (calf/rest) both returned from multi-game absences Tuesday and played well as the Suns beat the Lakers by 27 points. Durant is expected to play in the second half of Phoenix's back-to-back set, but Beal's availability is up in the air. If Beal doesn't play, Ryan Dunn and Royce O'Neale would be candidates for increased roles again.
