Beal is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Orlando due to a nasal fracture, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beal got hit in the face during Friday's game against the Pacers and is dealing with a nasal fracture, putting his availability for Sunday's tilt in question. With the game being the opening leg of a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be surprising to see Beal miss at least one game. If he ends up sitting Sunday, Eric Gordon, Jordan Goodwin and Saben Lee would likely pick up Beal's vacated minutes.