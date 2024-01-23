Beal posted 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 115-113 win over the Bulls.

Beal's scoring output was good for second on the Suns behind Kevin Durant's 43 points. Beal also finished tied for second on the team with five dimes, marking the fourth time in his past five contests that he's posted that exact number of assists. The veteran guard's numbers are well below his prime years in Washington, though he can still put the ball in the bucket, as he has six performances of 20-plus points over 11 games since the start of the new year.