Beal amassed 21 points (7-20 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 131-122 loss to the Clippers.

Beal struggled with his stroke -- especially from deep -- Wednesday, but fantasy managers who roster him can be encouraged by the fact that he took a team-high 20 shots. The veteran guard has struggled to stay on the court this season, which has unsurprisingly affected his rhythm, as he's shooting only 32.4 percent from three-point range through 10 contests. That's on pace for the second-lowest mark of his career, and his 16.1 points per game is also well below his norm, though Beal has plenty of time to turn things around now that he's healthy.