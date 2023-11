Beal (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beal has been dealing with back spasms since just before the start of the regular season and will be unavailable for a sixth consecutive game to begin the 2023-24 campaign. The Suns also play Sunday against Detroit, and it's not yet clear whether Beal will be able to make his season debut in the second half of the back-to-back set.