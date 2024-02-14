Coach Frank Vogel said Beal (hamstring) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Pistons but isn't believed to be dealing with a serious injury, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Beal suffered his injury early in Tuesday's game versus the Kings and will remain out against Detroit. However, it appears that the Suns are just playing it cautiously with their star guard. Eric Gordon will likely receive an increased role in his absence. Beal's next chance to suit up will come after the All-Star Break on Feb. 22 against Dallas.