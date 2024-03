Beal (hamstring) won't play Thursday against the Rockets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Beal will miss his fifth straight game due to the hamstring injury, but since he was able to resume practicing this week, he may have a decent chance at making it back for Saturday's rematch with the Rockets. With Eric Gordon (groin) also out Thursday, Royce O'Neale is likely to see a significant workload on the wing.