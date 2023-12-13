Beal logged 16 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 win over the Warriors.

Beal will be on a minute restriction for the foreseeable future, but he plans on taking the floor in the back-to-back game on Wednesday. The team's willingness to play him immediately after his return to action is a good indication that Beals back is fully recovered. Although it might not be wise to roster him immediately, Beal will soon regain fantasy viability.