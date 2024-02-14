Beal won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Kings due to a left hamstring injury. He will finish the contest with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt and one rebound in five minutes

Beal left Tuesday's contest versus Sacramento early in the first quarter due to a hamstring injury and won't return. Eric Gordon will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. It wouldn't be surprising for Beal to sit out Wednesday's contest against Detroit to allow him to recover over the All-Star Break. The star guard has already missed extended periods this season due to ankle and back injuries.