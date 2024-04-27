Beal finished Friday's 126-109 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 28 points (10-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 43 minutes.

Beal led the Suns in scoring Friday, but as has been the case throughout the series, Phoenix simply hasn't been able to hang on with the Timberwolves throughout an entire game, which explains the 0-3 deficit the Suns are currently in right now. This was the first team Beal surpassed the 15-point mark in the series, and the veteran guard will need to keep the momentum going for Game 4 on Sunday if the Suns want to avoid getting swept in the first round.