Beal ended Sunday's 118-110 loss to Oklahoma City with 31 points (10-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block in 34 minutes.

Numerous chances at the charity stripe and heightened secondary numbers padded Beal's fantasy total, The veteran bounced back from a poor showing before getting ejected Saturday night against Houston. With Devin Booker (ankle) sidelined, Beal took control of the backcourt and enjoyed increased opportunity as a scoring option. Another absence from Booker would push Beal to the forefront against Denver Tuesday evening.