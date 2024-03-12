Beal chipped in 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 117-111 win over the Cavaliers.

Beal has put forth a remarkably consistent 23.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals on 50.9 percent shooting across his last three games. He is averaging 18.3 shots across those contests, and while that figure could dip slightly as Devin Booker (ankle) continues re-acclimating, Beal is on the rise. A prime-time showing against Boston is next up Thursday.