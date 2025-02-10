Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer said that Beal (toe) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Beal has missed the Suns' last two games due to left big toe soreness, and his absence from practice doesn't inspire much confidence that he'll be back in action Tuesday versus the Grizzlies. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant (ankle) was a full participant in Monday's practice and seems to be trending toward a return from a three-game absence Tuesday, so star guard Devin Booker should be in line to get more offensive support. If Beal ends up sitting out against Memphis, the Suns could use a committee of Grayson Allen (knee), Tyus Jones, Royce O'Neale and Monte Morris to cover his vacated minutes.