Watch Now:

Beal produced 25 points (11-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists over 37 minutes during Friday's 113-97 victory over the Heat.

Beal reached the 20-point mark for the fourth game in a row and continues to make an impact on offense in his return from injury, but he also stood out due to his contributions in other categories -- he ended just two boards and one assist away from posting a triple-double. Beal's season has been plagued by injuries so far, but he should be a strong fantasy asset in all formats as long as he remains available. Expect Beal to experience an uptick in usage rate as long as Kevin Durant (hamstring) remains out, too.

More News