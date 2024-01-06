Beal produced 25 points (11-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists over 37 minutes during Friday's 113-97 victory over the Heat.

Beal reached the 20-point mark for the fourth game in a row and continues to make an impact on offense in his return from injury, but he also stood out due to his contributions in other categories -- he ended just two boards and one assist away from posting a triple-double. Beal's season has been plagued by injuries so far, but he should be a strong fantasy asset in all formats as long as he remains available. Expect Beal to experience an uptick in usage rate as long as Kevin Durant (hamstring) remains out, too.