Beal ended Wednesday's 116-115 overtime win over Chicago with 13 points (3-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 24 minutes.

Beal made his team debut Wednesday after recovering from a back injury, which pushed Eric Gordon to the bench. Beal showed some rust but was efficient from three and the free-throw line while committing just two turnovers to four assists. He'll presumably see his minutes ramp up Friday against the Lakers, when it's possible we'll see the Suns' trio all on the court together for the first time.