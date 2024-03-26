Suns head coach Frank Vogel said after Monday's 104-102 loss to the Spurs that Beal sprained his right ring finger in the fourth quarter of the contest, and the guard's status for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets has yet to be determined, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports. He finished with nine points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes.

Beal was invisible down the stretch Monday, going scoreless for the final 20 minutes of the game while attempting only one shot in the fourth quarter. He appeared to sprain the finger with just under three minutes remaining in the contest while fighting for a defensive rebound. The Suns will presumably re-evaluate Beal on Tuesday before assessing his status for Wednesday's contest.