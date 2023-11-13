Following Sunday's 111-99 loss to the Thunder, Beal acknowledged that he's still dealing with discomfort in his back, Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports reports. "It's a little tight," Beal said. "It was a little tight all night. It affected me a little bit, but I can't use it as an excuse."

Sunday marked Beal's third appearance in a Suns uniform since making his debut on Nov. 8 in Chicago. The veteran guard finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes, but he committed five turnovers and shot just 6-of-18 from the field, including 0-of-5 from three. It doesn't sound as though Beal anticipates missing any time, but the fact that he's still not 100 percent is a bit concerning for fantasy managers -- especially with the Suns playing a three-game Week 4. Once Devin Booker (calf) returns, which could happen as soon as Wednesday against Minnesota, Beal will likely settle in as Phoenix's clear No. 3 option.