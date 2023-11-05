Beal (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Beal will miss a seventh straight game to begin the season while he recovers from low back spasms, but he seemingly took a step forward by going through a rigorous workout in pregame warmups ahead of the Suns' loss to the 76ers on Saturday, per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. After the Suns conclude their back-to-back set Sunday, the Suns will have two days off before returning to action Wednesday in Chicago. If Beal is able to practice in some capacity Tuesday, he could have a chance at making his Phoenix debut against the Bulls.