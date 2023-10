Beal (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beal continues to deal with back spasms and will be unavailable for a fourth consecutive game to begin the regular season. Devin Booker (ankle) is doubtful, so Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen and Jordan Goodwin should see increased run. Beal's next chance to return will be Thursday in a rematch against San Antonio.