Beal (elbow) is available for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

As expected, Beal has been upgraded from probable to available and will continue to play through an elbow issue. Over his last three appearances, Beal has averaged 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.3 minutes per game.