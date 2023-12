Beal (back) is targeting a return for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The writing was on the wall after Beal logged another full practice Sunday, and while there's always a chance he could suffer a setback, it looks as though he'll be back in the mix as the Suns begin a four-game week. The ex-Wizard has appeared in only three games thus far, and Tuesday would mark his first appearance since Nov. 12.