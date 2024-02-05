Beal posted 43 points (16-21 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 140-112 win over Washington.

Beal led all players in Sunday's contest in scoring and threes to go along with a half-dozen assists and a pair of steals while setting a season high in scoring in a winning effort. Beal posted his first 40-point game of the season, only crossing the 30-point mark in one other outing. He has now connected on at least four threes in three appearances this year.