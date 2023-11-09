Beal ended Wednesday's 116-115 overtime win over Chicago with 13 points (3-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 24 minutes.

Beal made his team debut Wednesday after missing the Suns' first seven games with back injury, with his return pushing Eric Gordon to the bench. The 30-year-old guard displayed some rust but was efficient from three-point range and the free-throw line while committing just two turnovers to four assists. He'll presumably see his minutes ramp up Friday against the Lakers, when it's possible he'll be joined in the backcourt for the first time by Devin Booker (calf), who missed his third straight game Wednesday.