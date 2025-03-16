Beal won't return to Sunday's game against the Lakers due to left hamstring tightness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Beal tallied four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds across 15 minutes before checking out of the contest with 3;42 remaining in the second quarter and being ruled out shortly after halftime. The veteran guard has already missed time on multiple occasions this season due to lower-body injuries, so he'll likely face an uphill battle to gain clearance for the second leg of the Suns' back-to-back set Monday versus the Raptors. The Suns could get Grayson Allen (foot) back for that contest, but if both he and Beal are sidelined versus Toronto, Tyus Jones, Collin Gillespie, Royce O'Neale, Ryan Dunn and Cody Martin would all be likely to see boosts in their minutes projections.