Beal (hamstring) recently underwent a procedure to address his broken nose, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beal suffered a broken nose against Indiana in late January but was able to play through the issue with a mask. He sat out Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to a hamstring issue, and it's unclear whether that issue or his recent procedure on his nose will impact his availability when the Suns resume play Thursday against Dallas.