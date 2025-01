Beal (hip) has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

The Suns get some good news ahead of Saturday's clash against the Pacers, with Beal being cleared to play. He's averaging 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 48.9 percent from the floor and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc.