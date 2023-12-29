Beal (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

There have been several positive reports regarding Beal in recent days as he continues to ramp up his activity levels in practice. He's ahead of his rehab schedule, and if he's unable to play against Charlotte, then he'll likely be back against the Magic on Sunday. Given how many setbacks Beal has dealt with this season, it's fair to expect restrictions in the early going.