The Suns announced Monday that Beal (ankle) will miss the next two weeks and be re-evaluated at the start of January.

Beal missed 19 of the Suns' first 22 games due to a back injury and appeared in three contests before suffering an ankle sprain. The shooting guard was arguably the biggest offseason acquisition, but his inability to stay on the court has put a damper on his first season in Phoenix. Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen should continue garnering increased roles until Beal returns.