Suns coach Frank Vogel said that Beal will be on a minutes restriction for Tuesday's game versus the Warriors, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Vogel said that Beal's minutes won't be restricted to a hard line but more like a range. Beal will make his return to the lineup Tuesday after missing the previous 12 games with a back injury, and is also planning to suit up for the second leg of Phoenix's back-to-back against Golden State on Wednesday.