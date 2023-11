Coach Frank Vogel said Beal (back) will have his minutes monitored during Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Vogel wouldn't specify exactly how many minutes Beal will play during his season debut, but the Suns' big offseason addition will be starting Wednesday's contest. Devin Booker (calf) remains sidelined, so while he's on the court, Beal should serve as the No. 2 offensive option behind Kevin Durant.