Beal (hamstring) will not play Thursday against the Rockets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

This will be the fifth straight game on the shelf for Beal, and he hasn't played since Feb. 13. His next chance to suit up will be in a rematch versus the Rockets on Saturday. With Eric Gordon (groin) also out, Royce O'Neale is likely to see a significant workload Thursday.