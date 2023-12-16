Beal will not return to Friday's game due to a right ankle injury, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Beal was injured on a four-point play when Donte DiVincenzo got underneath him. He subsequently exited the game after making a free throw and will not return. He returned from a one-month absence earlier in the week and was playing in his third straight game before exiting. There is no word on the severity of his injury, but his status for Sunday's matchup with the Wizards is now in question.