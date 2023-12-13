Beal (back) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Nets.

As expected, Beal, who returned to action Tuesday following a 12-game absence due to a back issue, will be available for the second half of Phoenix's back-to-back set Wednesday. It'll be the first time that Beal, Kevin Durant (ankle) and Devin Booker share the court this season, but Beal is still expected to be limited to a handful of five-minute bursts. On Tuesday, Beal posted 16 points (5-12 FG) in 27 minutes.