Suns head coach Frank Vogel said Beal (hamstring) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Pistons, but the veteran guard believed to be dealing with a serious injury, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Beal suffered his injury early in Tuesday's 130-125 win over the Kings and will be held out for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Eric Gordon opened the second half of Tuesday's game with the starters and will likely draw a start Wednesday in Beal's stead. With the All-Star break on tap for Phoenix following Wednesday's contest, Beal will have ample time to recover before the Suns open their second-half schedule Feb. 22 against Dallas.