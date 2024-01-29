Beal logged nine points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 loss to Orlando.

Beal has been forced to adjust this season and is now operating as the third-best player in the Suns' offensive scheme behind a red-hot Devin Booker and a steady Kevin Durant, and his numbers have suffered because of that. He has cleared the 20-point mark in three of his last 10 games, averaging 18.5 points in that span, though he's done it while shooting 51.7 percent from the field. Beal's efficiency remains steady, but he needs more touches to maintain the fantasy upside he had in previous campaigns.