Beal (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Beal was added to the injury report earlier in the day due to a left calf issue, and the team has since downgraded him to out. Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn are candidates to start in Beal's place Thursday evening.
