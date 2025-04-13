Beal is out for Sunday's game against the Kings due to rest.

The final game of the season for the Suns won't have any of the members of their Big Three, as Devin Booker (calf) and Kevin Durant (ankle) are also out for this contest. Beal had a rough season in 2024-25 and there's already talk of him leaving the franchise in the offseason. He was limited to only 38 starts and 53 appearances, averaging 17.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. That was his worst scoring output since the 2014-15 campaign.