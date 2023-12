Beal (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Wizards, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

This comes from the official injury report for the Suns, so there isn't an update on the severity of the ankle issue yet. X-rays taken after Beal left Friday's game early came back negative, but a timetable hasn't been released yet. With Beal missing at least Sunday's game, Eric Gordon (leg, probable) and Grayson Allen will pick up most of the slack for the Suns.